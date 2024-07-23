Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of PROG worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of PROG during the first quarter worth $482,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

PROG stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $44.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. PROG had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 26.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

