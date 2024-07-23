Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 5,002,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,147,000 after purchasing an additional 47,951 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,881,000 after purchasing an additional 36,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dillard’s Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of DDS opened at $400.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.39 and a 12-month high of $476.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $432.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.32.
Dillard’s Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.27%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.
