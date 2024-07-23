Swiss National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of NetScout Systems worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,910,000 after purchasing an additional 387,379 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 377.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 492,484 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.94 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NetScout Systems

About NetScout Systems

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.