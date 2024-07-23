Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of TTM Technologies worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $20.75 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $570.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,727.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

