Swiss National Bank Sells 400 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASH. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 17,111 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,602 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,820,000 after buying an additional 69,374 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,237,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

Pathward Financial stock opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.19. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $247.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 3.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.