Swiss National Bank Sells 4,100 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,938,000 after acquiring an additional 883,380 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 146,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,823 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin sold 28,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $936,215.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,502 shares of company stock worth $3,540,796. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLL. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.9 %

COLL opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $144.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.04 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.