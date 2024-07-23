Swiss National Bank Sells 4,400 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of PROS worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,678 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,831,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PROS by 82.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 57,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,540,000 after purchasing an additional 174,661 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,171,000 after purchasing an additional 287,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.59. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

