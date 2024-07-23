Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BWS Financial started coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.08 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Research analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $70,019.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $70,019.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,958 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,792 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Symbotic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.