T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.19

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as low as $4.83. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 108,144 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $12.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

T2 Biosystems Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.48.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

Featured Articles

