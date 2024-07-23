Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TBN opened at $24.59 on Monday. Tamboran Resources has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $25.99.

We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.

