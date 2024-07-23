TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TaskUs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $16.90 on Monday. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.33.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $227.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.50 million. Analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in TaskUs by 26.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 155,751 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 53.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 37,505 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

