TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s current price.

CHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.28.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.9 %

CHD opened at $100.65 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.