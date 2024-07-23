TD Cowen Boosts Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $79.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SKX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after buying an additional 1,434,601 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 371.8% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 758,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,282,000 after buying an additional 597,702 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,681,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after buying an additional 410,379 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

