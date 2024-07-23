Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BFree Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.46.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$63.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$74.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$67.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$61.61.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

