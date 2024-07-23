Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$76.46.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B
Teck Resources Stock Down 1.6 %
Teck Resources Company Profile
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Outperforms Market: Highs on the Horizon
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Has This Leading Tech Stock Halted the AI Surge?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Revolutionary Battery Stock Gains Momentum with 3D Silicon-Anodes
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.