Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Analysts at Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $470.71.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $397.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.23 and its 200-day moving average is $409.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,325,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

