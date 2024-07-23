Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 460,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 96,104 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 25,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TDS opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

