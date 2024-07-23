Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.50.

Tellurian Trading Up 66.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $795.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 37,164 shares during the period. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

