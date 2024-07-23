Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Given Neutral Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.50.
Tellurian Trading Up 66.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $795.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.63.
Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 129.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.
