TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$24.87.

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$21.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$20.04 and a 1-year high of C$25.94.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0009001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 288.46%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

