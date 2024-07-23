Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 100.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tennant by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Tennant by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Tennant by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tennant Stock Performance

NYSE:TNC opened at $106.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.94.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. Analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

