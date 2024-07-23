Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at Robert W. Baird

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $62.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Terex has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terex by 202.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

