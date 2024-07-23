Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $230.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an underperform rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.03.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.94. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.