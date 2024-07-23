Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 60,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.81.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,767. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

