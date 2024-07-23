Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.81.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

TCBI stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 156,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,767. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,541.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,767. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,004 shares of company stock valued at $292,878. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,927,000 after buying an additional 68,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,265,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,025,000 after buying an additional 80,311 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,106,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,515,000 after buying an additional 547,336 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 819,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,442,000 after buying an additional 59,132 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 720,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,551,000 after buying an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.