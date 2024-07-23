Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $205.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $210.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $197.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,265,000 after purchasing an additional 636,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

