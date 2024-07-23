Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Textron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

TXT stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. Textron has a twelve month low of $67.04 and a twelve month high of $97.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.04.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Textron by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Textron by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

