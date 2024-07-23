TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their target price on TFI International from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperfrom under weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins downgraded TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.47.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International stock opened at $155.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. TFI International has a one year low of $104.91 and a one year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 83.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 537,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.6% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 226,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

