The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,373 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $14,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 28,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 6,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.23.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

