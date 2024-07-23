The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Beer by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $21,499,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Boston Beer by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.29.

Shares of SAM opened at $275.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $395.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.92.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

