The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.52

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and traded as high as $10.91. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 5,654 shares traded.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 728.7% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 272,227 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,378 shares during the period. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 273,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 62,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 207,736 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 92,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.