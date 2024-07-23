The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $170.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $146.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.31.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $144.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,112.15 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $145.35.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $236,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,850. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,513,000 after purchasing an additional 115,600 shares during the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $189,965,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 240,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,244,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

