The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $0.50

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $0.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SPWR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.61 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $2.50 to $0.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.05.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. SunPower has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in SunPower by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

