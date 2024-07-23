The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Price Target to $5.20

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.90 to $5.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

UGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações Stock Performance

UGP stock opened at $4.17 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.