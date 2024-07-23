The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.52

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.52 and traded as low as $2.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 17,205 shares.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 395.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 52,442 shares in the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 782,833 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

