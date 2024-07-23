The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,099 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,883 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4,545.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 811,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,237,000 after acquiring an additional 597,401 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.94.

Progressive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $216.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $121.87 and a 1-year high of $229.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $466,421.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,647 shares of company stock worth $7,417,765 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

