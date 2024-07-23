Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Cut by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,535 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific
In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance
NYSE:TMO opened at $567.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Read More
