TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at TD Securities

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of TMX Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$41.25.

TMX Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$41.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$37.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$28.32 and a 12 month high of C$42.09.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In related news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also

