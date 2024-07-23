Toromont Industries (TIH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Toromont Industries to post earnings of C$1.52 per share for the quarter.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.10). Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:TIH opened at C$126.87 on Tuesday. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of C$100.81 and a 52-week high of C$135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$121.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$133.13.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

