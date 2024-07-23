Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,961 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $14,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,340,589,000 after acquiring an additional 439,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,589,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $271.08 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

