Trade Desk’s (TTD) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.72.

TTD stock opened at $100.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 251.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,605,138.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $6,335,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 824,022 shares in the company, valued at $69,605,138.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,554 shares of company stock valued at $33,414,310 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 287,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,714 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

