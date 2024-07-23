TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TACT stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 million, a P/E ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.72.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TACT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 412,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

