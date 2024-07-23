Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,820 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.