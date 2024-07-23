TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.81

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.81 and traded as high as $9.00. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 416,756 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPVG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.88%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 19.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

