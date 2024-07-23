Truist Financial Cuts Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target to $68.00

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.27.

Shares of NYSE VTLE opened at $45.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vital Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $482.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.97 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,348,000 after buying an additional 17,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 69,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

