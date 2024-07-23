Truist Financial Lowers Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target to $21.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PR. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of PR opened at $15.92 on Monday. Permian Resources has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $353,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,315,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,088,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847,358 shares during the last quarter. OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $114,159,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 480.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,287 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

