Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

TFC stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Truist Financial by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after acquiring an additional 883,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,787,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,914,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 101,288 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

