TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $66.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

