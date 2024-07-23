TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $66.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. The company has a market capitalization of $628.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.83. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

