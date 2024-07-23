Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. Two Harbors Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.
In other news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $103,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,495.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $103,595.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,926.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Two Harbors Investment Company Profile
Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.
