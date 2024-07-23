U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535,989 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74,094 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 272,976 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.72.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

