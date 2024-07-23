Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.52 and a 1-year high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,248 shares in the company, valued at $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,233,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,862,000 after acquiring an additional 214,666 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3,182.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.